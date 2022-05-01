Sportcash One (SCONEX) Market Cap Hits $133,432.50

Sportcash One (SCONEX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Sportcash One has a total market cap of $133,432.50 and $147,859.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sportcash One coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sportcash One has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00039015 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.91 or 0.07288833 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00045355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Sportcash One

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

