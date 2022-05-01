Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $153.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.31.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT stock opened at $101.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.41. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.22 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 13.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.