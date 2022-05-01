Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $153.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.31.
SPOT stock opened at $101.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.41. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.22 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 13.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
