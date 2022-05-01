SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. SPS Commerce updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-$0.49 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.07-$2.09 EPS.

SPS Commerce stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.63. 203,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,877. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.18. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.20 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $2,175,610.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,768,182.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,724 shares of company stock worth $7,547,420. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,189,000 after purchasing an additional 174,948 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

