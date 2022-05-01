SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-$2.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $443.4-$445.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.32 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-$0.49 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.88.
Shares of SPSC stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $119.63. The company had a trading volume of 203,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.20 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.41 and its 200 day moving average is $134.18.
In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $2,175,610.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,420 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPS Commerce by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
