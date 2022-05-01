SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-$2.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $443.4-$445.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.32 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-$0.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.88.

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $119.63. The company had a trading volume of 203,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.20 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.41 and its 200 day moving average is $134.18.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $2,175,610.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,420 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPS Commerce by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

