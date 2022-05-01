SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-$0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $108.3-$109.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.24 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.07-$2.09 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.88.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.63. 203,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,877. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.18.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,768,182.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,724 shares of company stock worth $7,547,420. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

