SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-$0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $108.3-$109.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.24 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.07-$2.09 EPS.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.88.
NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.63. 203,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,877. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.18.
In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,768,182.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,724 shares of company stock worth $7,547,420. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.