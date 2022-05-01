SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.99-5.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35-5.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.13-1.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.68 and a 1-year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.99%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

