SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of SSPPF stock remained flat at $$2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

