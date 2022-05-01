S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) will report sales of $84.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.50 million. S&T Bancorp reported sales of $83.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $341.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.60 million to $342.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $359.00 million, with estimates ranging from $358.00 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

STBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $34.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

