Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the March 31st total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBLY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. 36,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,921. Standard Bank Group has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Get Standard Bank Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.2524 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Separately, Citigroup raised Standard Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange products and services; home, personal, vehicle, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, life, travel, legal assist, and personal accident insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.