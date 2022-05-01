Standard Protocol (STND) Market Cap Hits $1.79 Million

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $1.79 million and $4.72 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00039475 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.61 or 0.07298946 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00042912 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

