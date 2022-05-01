Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Get Stellantis alerts:

STLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.73) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Stellantis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.03) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 7.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLA. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 129.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellantis (STLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.