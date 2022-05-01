Step Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $329,329.25 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $329,329.25 and approximately $1.80 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00039755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.24 or 0.07330003 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000183 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00040996 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

