Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Stericycle have declined over the past year, partly due to lower-than-expected earnings performance in the past three quarters. Consistent reduction in price and inability to raise prices can reduce the company's earnings. Vast international presence exposes the company to risks associated with foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Also, high debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Despite such headwinds, Stericycle continues to progress well with its multiyear Business Transformation initiatives, aimed at improving long-term operational and financial performances. The company is focused on increasing its market share and geographic base through strategic acquisitions. The company has strong customer relationships, which include long-term contracts ranging from three to five years.”

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.67.

Stericycle stock opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.82, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stericycle (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.