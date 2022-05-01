Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 368 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK opened at $252.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.65 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.