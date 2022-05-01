Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,533,948,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,824 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in ANSYS by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135,821 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 822,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,513,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 770,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,439,000 after buying an additional 32,367 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.00.

ANSYS stock opened at $275.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

