Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1,558.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,098,771 shares of company stock valued at $123,832,278. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

LYV opened at $104.88 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.56.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

