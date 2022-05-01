Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,168 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $58,869,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,645,000 after purchasing an additional 242,756 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,337,000 after acquiring an additional 188,427 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $61.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

