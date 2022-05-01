Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,294 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $229,834,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,495,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 653,351 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after buying an additional 556,270 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $198.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.73 and its 200 day moving average is $213.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.68.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

