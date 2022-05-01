Stifel Nicolaus Boosts CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $33.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded CNX Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:CNX opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 197.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,080.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 154.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

