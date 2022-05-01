Stifel Nicolaus Cuts IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$3.25

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAMGOLD from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$2.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.01.

TSE IMG opened at C$3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$4.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.84.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$321,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$72,240. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,041.41.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

