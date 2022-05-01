STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €39.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($51.61) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of STM opened at €35.74 ($38.42) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($23.06). The business’s 50-day moving average is €36.60 and its 200-day moving average is €39.81.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

