StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BDR stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 million, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 0.32.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers encoders/transcoders, such as 4K/ultra-high definition, high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 capable encoders and transcoders; and QPSK and 8PSK, and QAM transcoders.

