StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graham has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.18.

GHM stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $15.55.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Graham will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Graham by 21.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 137,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Graham by 9,940.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 4.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after buying an additional 43,398 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 166,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Graham by 18.2% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 134,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

