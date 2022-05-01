StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRCP stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

