StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of RNWK opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.53.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 37.78%.
About RealNetworks (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RealNetworks (RNWK)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.