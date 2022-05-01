StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RNWK opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.53.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 37.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNWK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

