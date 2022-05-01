StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
RMCF stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.12. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.
In other news, VP Ryan R. Mcgrath sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $34,863.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $220,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
