StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RMCF stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.12. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.

In other news, VP Ryan R. Mcgrath sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $34,863.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $220,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 83,247 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

