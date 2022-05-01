StockNews.com Downgrades Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.60.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.13. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 42.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 477,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 141,425 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 18.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 1,718.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 286,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 270,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 19.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.