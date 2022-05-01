StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.99. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 98,915 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

