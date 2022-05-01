StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.99. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.38.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
