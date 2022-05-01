StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.44% of Euro Tech worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

