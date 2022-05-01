StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

