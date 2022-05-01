StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. voxeljet has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

