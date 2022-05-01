StockNews.com Lowers ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $509.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.18.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani bought 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

