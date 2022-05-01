StockNews.com Lowers Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.14.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -158.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -461.53%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 212,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $1,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.