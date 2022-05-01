StockNews.com Upgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. VEON has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VEON by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321,205 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,413,000 after buying an additional 3,552,115 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after buying an additional 4,645,876 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after buying an additional 550,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after buying an additional 6,269,200 shares during the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

