StockNews.com Upgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.95.
Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. VEON has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.56.
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
