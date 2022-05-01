STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Holdings Trimmed by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after acquiring an additional 835,863 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,193,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,469,000 after acquiring an additional 441,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $11,430,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,560,000 after acquiring an additional 323,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 665.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 273,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 237,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

STORE Capital stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,113,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,174. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.23.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.