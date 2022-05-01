Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQW) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SCAQW stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,093. Stratim Cloud Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

