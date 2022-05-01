Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €83.21 ($89.47).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAX shares. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($92.47) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($104.30) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($66.77) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of ETR:SAX traded up €0.35 ($0.38) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €57.15 ($61.45). The stock had a trading volume of 47,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €54.45 ($58.55) and a one year high of €76.05 ($81.77). The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.51.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

