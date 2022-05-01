Strong Hits Market Capitalization of $3.18 Million (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Strong has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $767,128.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for $22.97 or 0.00059618 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

