Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 32.39%.

Shares of SMMF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,901. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $347.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 75.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group (Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

