Sumokoin Hits Market Cap of $1.46 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $10,927.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.69 or 0.00585290 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000687 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 50,899,362 coins and its circulating supply is 44,199,362 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.