Susquehanna Bancshares Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $115.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.93.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average of $158.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.