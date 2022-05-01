Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

SZKMY stock opened at $118.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.53. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $199.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

