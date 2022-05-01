Swarm City (SWT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.00

Swarm City (SWT) traded 122.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded up 153.4% against the dollar. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. Swarm City has a total market cap of $937,601.24 and $21.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

