Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Up 75.2% in April

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the March 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SWSDF stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $582.20. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 98. Swiss Life has a one year low of $485.00 and a one year high of $664.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $613.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.93.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Swiss Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.