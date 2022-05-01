Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 2,843.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,737,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of TELUS worth $42,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in TELUS by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TELUS by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

TELUS stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TU shares. TD Securities lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

