Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Juniper Networks worth $44,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 597,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 782.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $38.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

