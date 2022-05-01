swisspartners Advisors Ltd Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for about 5.9% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.59. 3,573,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,503. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.79 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

