swisspartners Advisors Ltd Purchases 880 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 4.7% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,016,000 after buying an additional 201,849 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,529,000 after purchasing an additional 311,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,535,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,963,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,935. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $116.07.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.