swisspartners Advisors Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Amgen comprises 0.2% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Amgen by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 174,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,159,000 after buying an additional 53,830 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 51,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Shares of AMGN traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,029,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,127. The firm has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 129.38% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

