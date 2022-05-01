Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €115.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SY1. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($148.39) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($127.96) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($125.81) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($136.56) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symrise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €121.57 ($130.72).

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise stock opened at €113.45 ($121.99) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($79.01). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €106.79 and a 200-day moving average of €115.03.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.